Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM Variant Official In India: Should You Buy?

A few days ago Xiaomi teased the launch of a new high-end variant of the Redmi 9 Power. The device was announced back in December 2020 as an affordable offering in two different configurations. Besides the 4GB RAM option, this handset can now be purchased with a 6GB RAM configuration as well. With this, the Redmi 9 Power will be available in three different options to choose from. Let's have a look at the price and sale dates:

Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM Variant Price In India

The Redmi 9 Power with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is announced at Rs. 12,999 in the country. Just for reference, the base model of the Redmi 9 Power with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999. The mid-range model which has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option is selling at Rs. 11,999. The color options for the new model will be the same as the previous ones.

The smartphone will be sold in Electric Green, Blazing Blue, and Fiery Red shades. It is available for sale online via Amazon and the company's official website, i.e, mi.com. The device will also be available for sale via offline Mi Home and Mi Studio and retail stores across India. The company has not made any other changes to the hardware.

Should You Buy?

To recap, the Redmi 9 Power has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor combined with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS with MIUI 12 skin on top.

The rear panel has four cameras including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The selfie snapper is an 8MP lens. The device operates on a huge 6,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support.

The reason why you should consider buying this handset is the impressive set of hardware. It's amongst those few handsets which offer an FHD+ display at an asking price of Rs. 10,999. The camera hardware is also good and so is the battery for its price point.

