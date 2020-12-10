Just In
Redmi 9 Power India Launch Set For December 17: Expected Price, Features
Xiaomi has finally announced the launch date of the Redmi 9 Power. The company has revealed via Twitter that the launch of the "power-packed" model will take place on December 17 in India. Previously, it was teased to launch on December 15. Besides, earlier reports also suggested that the upcoming phone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last month.
Redmi 9 Power India Launch
The tweet shared by the company reveals that the Redmi 9 Power will launch in India at 12 pm (noon) on December 17. Meanwhile, Amazon has made a microsite for the handset, confirming the availability on the platform.
On the other hand, the company's microsite revealed that the phone will pack a 48MP primary sensor which is also present on the Redmi Note 9 4G. Further, the phone will come with Hi-Res Audio and four color options as per the microsite.
Redmi 9 Power Expected Features
If the Redmi 9 Power will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G then Redmi 9 Power could also come with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,340 pixels) display and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU. Software-wise, it might run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top and will pack triple cameras at the back.
For battery, it will get its fuel from a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Further, the phone is expected to come in two storage variants including 64GB and 128GB that will also support an additional storage expansion option.
To recall, the Note 9 4G's retail price starts at RMB 999 (around Rs. 11,200) in China. So, we can expect the price of the Redmi 9 Power might fall in a similar range.
