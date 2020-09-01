Redmi 9 Prime Upcoming Sale Set For September 7 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi 9 Prime next sale has been announced and will go on sale on September 7 at 12 PM via Amazon India. The handset was launched in the country last month as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant.

Interested buyers can grab the Redmi 9 Prime via Mi.com and Amazon India with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. It comes in Matte Black, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Space Blue color variants.

Should You Buy Redmi 9 Prime?

The newly launched handset offers a Full-HD+ IPS display which is usually not seen at this price point. The display measures 6.53-inch and it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The display is also protected by the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The company used the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with 4GB DDR4x RAM which is a gaming-centric chipset. It can handle heavy games like PUBG, COD without any issue. There is an additional storage expansion option up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Redmi 9 Prime packs a 5,020 mAh battery with support for an 18W fast charging which claims to offer two days of battery life on a single charge.

Running the Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top, the smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup. There are 13MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera also supports HDR, Portrait, Panorama, and more. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

On the connectivity front, it comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. As an entry-level phone, the company offers decent features along with a quad-camera module, a huge battery.

