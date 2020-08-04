Redmi 9 Prime With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched In India; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has finally taken the wraps off its Redmi 9 Prime smartphone. The smartphone has launched in India as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant. To recall, the Redmi 9 was launched in Spain in two variants including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. However, the smartphone is available in India in a single RAM variant.

Price And Availability

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 9 Prime comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,999, while the 128GB storage retails for Rs. 11,999. The smartphone will go for the first sale on August 6 at 10 am (Amazon Prime Day). It will be available in Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, and Sunrise Flare color options. After the first sale, the phone will be available for sale through MI.com, Amazon India, Mi Home Store, and Mi Studios from August 17.

Redmi 9 Prime Key Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device gets power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with 4GB DDR4x RAM. On the software front, the Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The Redmi 9 is fuelled by a 5,020 mAh battery with support for an 18W fast charging but it packs with a 10W charger.

For photography, the smartphone offers a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and lastly 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the device features a selfie camera. The onboard storage on the Redmi 9 Prime is can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For connectivity, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it measures 163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1mm dimensions and weighs 198 grams.

Should You Buy?

Looking at the price, the smartphone comes with features such as a massive 5,020 mAh battery, quad-camera, expandable storage. It is expected to compete with entry-level smartphones like the Realme Narzo 10, the Samsung Galaxy M11, and the Moto G8 Power Lite available in the market. The phone packs the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which is not optimized for gaming. However, the phone can handle heavy games like COD.

Best Mobiles in India