Redmi 9A, 9 Power Priced Hiked By Up To Rs. 500 In India; Still A Good Buy?

Xiaomi has been giving price hikes to its new and older launches. The latest devices the brand whose prices have been increased are the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9 Power. Both devices have been quite popular in the affordable segment. The new prices will be reflecting starting today in the Indian market. How much the prices have been hiked and are the device still worth a buy?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power New Increased Prices In India

Starting with the Redmi 9A, the device has received a price hike of Rs. 300. The 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage option was retailing at Rs. 7,499 will now be selling at Rs. 7,799. The color options available are Nature Green, Sea Green, and Midnight Black.

On the other hand, the Redmi 9 Power's 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has received a price hike of Rs. 500. This model will now be retailing at Rs. 13,499 instead of Rs. 12,999 selling price. This model is available in Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green, and Blazing Blue colors. The new prices are effective starting today at both online as well as brick and mortar stores in India.

Does The New Price Hike Still Makes The Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power A Good Buy?

Both Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9 Power are amongst the popular budget smartphones in India. If we speak of the specifications, the Redmi 9Ais an entry-level smartphone that uses the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The device sports a 6.53-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The Redmi 9A's optics include a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The unit runs on a 5,000 mAh battery which supports standard fast charging.

The Redmi 9 Power has a slightly better spec-sheet. This handset is equipped with the Snapdragon 662 processor which is combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device offers a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP main lens and an 8MP wide-angle lens. There is a pair of 2MP sensors as well. This variant has a bigger 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Both these devices pack capable hardware for their respective price tag. However, the latest price hike trend might affect the popularity amongst the users. While the prices aren't increased exponentially, a marginal difference is all it takes in the affordable segment.

Considering the consumers would preferably spend as low as possible when it's budget handset. But, if an extra Rs. 500 doesn't add to your pocket's crunch, both these devices still make for a good buy.

