Redmi 9A India Launch Set For September 2: Expected Hardware And Features

Xiaomi has launched multiple smartphones in its budget-friendly Redmi 9 series. Some of them have even been announced in the Indian market. The most recent offering was the Redmi 9 budget smartphone. Now, the company is expected to bring the Redmi 9A to the country as well which has already debuted in the international market alongside the Redmi 9C.

Redmi 9A Official Launch Date In India

The Redmi 9A is confirmed to hit the Indian market on September 2. The company itself has shared a tweet via its official handle where it has announced launch date. The smartphone will be put up for just two days following the official launch, i.e, on September 4. The company hasn't given any hints on the pricing. However, we can expect it to be on the lower end of the spectrum considering it packs entry-level hardware.

The device earlier made a debut in the Malaysian market, so we have a fair idea about the features it will offer. Speaking of the internals, the smartphone packs a 6.53-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The handset will come with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The Redmi 9A features a dual-rear camera setup which packs a 13MP primary sensor which is accompanied by a 5MP depth camera. The handset also has a 5MP camera upfront for selfies and video calls. The processing is handled by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor. This is a new game-centric processor which has been announced by MediaTek for the budget handsets.

The smartphone was launched with a single RAM and storage configuration, i.e, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It isn't known if the company will be launching the handset with an additional configuration in the Indian market. The device does come with a storage expansion provision. Software-side is handled by Android 10 OS with an MIUI skin on top. Powering it is a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

