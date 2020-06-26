Redmi 9A Receives 3C Certification; Expected To Pack 10W Charger News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi 9A will soon be unveiled as the successor to the Redmi 8A. However, the company has not yet confirmed the launch date. The company has recently launched the Redmi 9 in Spain, Malaysia, and China. Other devices in the Redmi 9 handset series are the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, and the Redmi 9C NFC edition.

A phone from Xiaomi with model number M2006C3LG was recently spotted at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It is expected to be the upcoming model Redmi 9A.

Another variant of the handset has also been approved by the 3C authorities in China. As per 3C listings, the variant carries a model number of M2006C3LC and also might pack an MDY-09-EK charger with supports for 10W charging.

It is also said to be a 4G handset. To recall, the Redmi 8 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and packs a 10W charger in its retail package. But the device supports 18W fast charging via USB-C. So, it can be expected that the Redmi 9A will have a 10W charger in its retail box but maybe the device will support 18W fast charging just like its predecessor.

Nothing clear can be said about the Redmi 9A yet because according to the above information, the phone has been spotted in two places with different model numbers.

Expected Specifications Of Redmi 9A

As per a recent leak, the Redmi 9A is likely to pack a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The display might deliver an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels.

The device expected to get power from the Helio G25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For imaging, the device might feature a 13MP primary sensor along with a 5MP front shooter.

Other features of the handset said to include such as a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and infrared blaster. The handset price might set at around 100 Euros (roughly Rs. 9,496) to 120 euros (roughly Rs. 10,175).

Looking at the rumored specifications and price above it looks like it will be a budget-friendly phone. The company always adds good features to its low budget phones which are not noticeable in other brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo. We are expecting the upcoming phone will enter India soon after its announcement in China.

