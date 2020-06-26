ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi 9A Receives 3C Certification; Expected To Pack 10W Charger

    By
    |

    Redmi 9A will soon be unveiled as the successor to the Redmi 8A. However, the company has not yet confirmed the launch date. The company has recently launched the Redmi 9 in Spain, Malaysia, and China. Other devices in the Redmi 9 handset series are the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, and the Redmi 9C NFC edition.

    Redmi 9A Receives 3C Certification; Expected To Pack 10W Charger

     

    A phone from Xiaomi with model number M2006C3LG was recently spotted at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It is expected to be the upcoming model Redmi 9A.

    Another variant of the handset has also been approved by the 3C authorities in China. As per 3C listings, the variant carries a model number of M2006C3LC and also might pack an MDY-09-EK charger with supports for 10W charging.

    It is also said to be a 4G handset. To recall, the Redmi 8 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and packs a 10W charger in its retail package. But the device supports 18W fast charging via USB-C. So, it can be expected that the Redmi 9A will have a 10W charger in its retail box but maybe the device will support 18W fast charging just like its predecessor.

    Nothing clear can be said about the Redmi 9A yet because according to the above information, the phone has been spotted in two places with different model numbers.

    Expected Specifications Of Redmi 9A

    As per a recent leak, the Redmi 9A is likely to pack a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The display might deliver an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels.

    The device expected to get power from the Helio G25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For imaging, the device might feature a 13MP primary sensor along with a 5MP front shooter.

    Other features of the handset said to include such as a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and infrared blaster. The handset price might set at around 100 Euros (roughly Rs. 9,496) to 120 euros (roughly Rs. 10,175).

     

    Looking at the rumored specifications and price above it looks like it will be a budget-friendly phone. The company always adds good features to its low budget phones which are not noticeable in other brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo. We are expecting the upcoming phone will enter India soon after its announcement in China.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 13:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X