Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price Hiked In India; Should You Still Buy

Redmi has increased the prices of two entry-level devices - Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9A Sport. The latter made its debut in September, while the Redmi 9A was launched last year. Both devices are available in two storage configurations and have received a price hike of Rs. 300. The new prices are reflecting on the company's official site and Amazon India.

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport New Price Details

The Redmi 9A was selling at Rs. 6,999, now starts at Rs. 7,299 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while the high-end 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model will now cost Rs. 8,299 instead of its previous price Rs. 7,999.

For the unaware, the Redmi 9A Sport was announced at the same price as the Redmi 9A. Both the models of the Redmi 9A Sport now retail for Rs. 7,299, Rs. 8,299 respectively.

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport: Key Features

Both the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9A Sport have similar features except for their color variants. Both handsets sport a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 1600 X 720 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 5MP selfie camera.

They ship with the entry-level MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, up to 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage that is also expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. For imaging, both phones feature a single 13MP primary camera at the rear panel which is placed in a vertical module along with an LED flash.

Other aspect includes a 5,000 mAh battery, Android 10 with MIUI 11 custom skin, and so on. The phones support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport: Still Worth Buying?

By paying extra Rs. 300 for these devices, won't be a bad choice. In this price range, you get a good processor which is capable of handling normal usage. Besides, you get a huge battery, an expandable storage option, and a large display. These smartphones will be a good pick for first-time users or if you are looking a phone for normal day-to-day usage.

