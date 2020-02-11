Redmi 9A Launch In India: Watch The Live Stream Here News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest lineup of the products today in India which includes the Redmi 9A, Redmi-branded power bank and the speculated RedmiBook notebook. The company has also teased about the smartphone in a dedicated listing page where it has confirmed the launch date. However, the company has not confirmed any of the specifications except a dual-camera setup and a big battery.

The company is going to launch the devices today (February 11) and it will be a soft launch where Redmi will live stream the launch of the products. This is not the first time Redmi is bringing an affordable smartphone in the first quarter. Moreover, the listing page about the smartphone was surfaced a few hours before the launch of the Realme C3 which mean that the Redmi 9A is going to take on its rival Realme C3.

How To Watch Redmi Launch Online

The company will kick off the live streaming at 12 Pm IST today via Mi.com and on its social media handles. Meanwhile, Redmi will also live stream the launch on its official YouTube channel.

Redmi 9A Expected Price In India

The company hasn't disclosed anything about the specifications or price of its upcoming Redmi 9A. However, reports suggest that the phone will maintain the price range of sub 10K and fall into the budget segment, similar to its predecessors Redmi 8A and the 7A.

Redmi 9A Expected Specifications

According to the reports, the Redmi 9A will feature a dual-camera module along with a powerful 5,000 mAh non-removable battery. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The company is touting the smartphone with a tagline "Desh ka dumdaar smartphone".

Redmi Power Bank Expected Price And Specifications

Meanwhile, the company is also said to launch a Redmi branded power bank in the country. According to the reports, the company is planning to launch its 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh power bank which was launched last year in China. The company has also teased a video on its YouTube channel disclosing the design of the power bank.

The Redmi power bank with 10,000mAh capacity was launched with a price tag of CNY 59 which is Rs. 602 if converted to INR. On the other hand, the 20,000 mAh power bank was launch at CNY 99 (approx Rs. 1,000). Let's see at what price the company will launch the power bank in India.

