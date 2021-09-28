Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 9i Sport Budget Phones Launched In India, Do They Offer Anything New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi recently expanded the existing Redmi 9 smartphone lineup with the launch of the Redmi 9 Activ. Within a week of its launch, the company has added two more models to this series called the Redmi 9A Sport and the Redmi 9i Sport. Both devices are equipped with entry-level hardware but don't bring any major changes compared to the standard Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9i models.

Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 9i Sport Specifications: Is Anything New?

Before we continue with the spec-sheet, it is worth highlighting that Xiaomi hasn't made any changes to the hardware of the Redmi 9A Sport and the Redmi 9i Sport when compared to the standard Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9i variants. Only the color options are changes here along with the new prices.

We'll start with the differences first, i.e, the color options. The Redmi 9A Sport will be available in Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Blue colors. This goes the same for the Redmi 9i Sports. Both these handsets have been launched in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colors.

Moving the spec-sheet (identical to standard models), the Redmi 9A Sport is packed with the Helio G25 processor aided by Mali-G31 GPU. It will be available with 2GB/ 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which will be further expanded via microSD card.

The Redmi 9A Sport also has a single 13MP rear camera as the standard Redmi 9A and a 5MP selfie camera. It will ship with MIUI12 based Android 10 OS. The handset features a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. A 5,000 mAh battery completes the Redmi 9A Sports' spec-sheet.

As for the Redmi 9i Sport, this device also has the same 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The processor is also the same here, i.e, the Helio G25 octa-core entry-level gaming chipset.

The configurations here are powerful compared to the Redmi 9A Sport. This model comes with 4GB RAM and a 64GB/ 128GB storage option. The battery capacity here is also 5,000 mAh.

Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 9i Sport: Where To Buy?

Let's have a look at the pricing first. The Redmi 9A Sport is launched starting at Rs. 6,999 in India. This is the price of the 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage model. The Redmi 9A Sport with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 7,999.

The Redmi 9i Sport, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 8,799 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option can be purchased at Rs. 9,299 in the country.

It is worth adding that the pricing of both the Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport doesn't differ from the standard Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9i models. Both devices are available for sale via the company's official website, i.e, mi.com. The availability of both these handsets on other platforms is yet to be revealed.

