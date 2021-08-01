Redmi 9C Gets A New Variant With Higher 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage; Is It Launching In India? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone lineup was announced last year comprising several models. The Redmi 9C is one of the variants introduced in this budget-oriented smartphone series. The company has now launched a new variant of the Redmi 9C which brings along a higher-end configuration. Following are its price and availability details:

Redmi 9C New Variant Price And Availability Details

The Redmi 9C latest model has been launched with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. This is the highest configuration of this handset which will now be available at the stores.

Notably, this variant has been currently announced in the Malaysian market and is yet to be launched in the remaining global markets including India. The other available Redmi 9C variants include 2GB/ 3GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage configuration.

As for the pricing, the Redmi 9C's 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at RM499. This translates roughly to Rs. 8,700 in Indian currency. The color options available would be blue and orange. We can expect similar pricing for the Indian market.

The new Redmi 9C model will be going up for sale starting August 3 in Malaysia. The company might announce the availability details for this variant for the remaining markets in the coming weeks.

Is Redmi 9C Still Worth A Buy?

The Redmi 9C is a budget smartphone that is packed with the MediaTek Helo G35 processor. The octa-core entry-level gaming chipset is aided by up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device also features a dedicated microSD card for storage expansion.

The Redmi 9C employs a tall 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The panel supports 720p HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device uses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. The back panel houses a triple-lens setup where the primary sensor is a 13MP sensor.

The remaining setup has a pair of 2MP sensors for depth mapping and macro shots. The device has Android 10 OS which is wrapped around MIUI 12 OS. The device features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

It has standard connectivity features such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The battery powering the handset is a 5,000 mAh unit with 10W regular charging speeds.

The Redmi 9C is still one of the potential budget smartphones in the market. However, newer models have been introduced in recent times which brings slightly better features to the table that you can consider.

