Redmi A1 India Launch Likely Nearing; Could Arrive As Poco Phone

    It looks like Xiaomi is prepping to roll out a new budget smartphone out of its sleeve in multiple markets, including India. The upcoming smartphone that is circulating in rumors and leaks is the Redmi A1. It is likely to be an entry-level offering that could be launched with a Poco branding in the country.

     
    The Redmi A1, an upcoming smartphone from the company, will be launched soon, tipped Kacper Skrzypek. It was revealed that this smartphone could be an entry-level offering.

    Redmi A1 India Launch Hinted

    It was spotted on a slew of certification databases, including IMEI, FCC, TUV Rheinland, and Geekbench 5 with the model number 220733SL. Also, it surfaced on the BIS certification database with the model number 220733SPI.

    Given that the device was spotted on the BIS certification database, there are increased chances for the smartphone to arrive in India sometime soon.

    Redmi A1: What To Expect?

    As per the Geekbench listing of the upcoming Redmi smartphone, it looks like the device will arrive with a quad-core processor clocked at 2GHz. This processor is said to be a MediaTek Helio A22 processor that is dated. The other aspects of the smartphone spotted on the website with 3GB of RAM and Android 12 OS.

    The listing shows that it has scored 141 points in the single-core test and 497 points in the multi-core test. Furthermore, the Redmi smartphone is seen to have a measurement of 164.67 mm in length and 76.56mm wide. The listing hints at support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

    As of now, nothing much is known about the Redmi A1 but what makes it more interesting is the recent speculation that the Indian government is in plans to ban Chinese smartphones priced under Rs. 12,000. From the specs that have been leaked, the Redmi A1 is said to have average specs and we need to know how it will be priced in country.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 21:08 [IST]
