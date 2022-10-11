Redmi A1+ Launching on October 14 With 5,000 mAh Battery, Dual Cameras News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Redmi A1 launched as one of the most affordable smartphones from the popular Chinese brand. The Xiaomi sub-brand is gearing up to launch a new product in the series. The official teaser posters confirm the Redmi A1+ launch for the Indian market on October 14. One can expect a similar "clean" UI with Android 12 OS for the upcoming phone.

The official teasers and posters confirm the Redmi A1+ will flaunt a leather texture design for the rear panel. A 5,000 mAh battery and dual camera setup have also been officially revealed. One can expect the Plus model to be affordable just like the first-gen Redmi A1.

Redmi A1+ Launch Details

The Redmi A1+ will launch on October 14, just a few weeks after the Redmi A1 launch in India. It looks like the phone will be made official via a press release rather than an event. Redmi India's social handles, including Twitter, will provide the latest updates.

Redmi A1+ Features: Everything Teased So Far

The dedicated microsite for the Redmi A1+ has revealed some key features. For one, we know that Redmi brought in a waterdrop display, which will house the selfie camera. It also looks like the upcoming affordable smartphone will launch in blue, green, and black colors and their official names will be revealed at the launch.

The brand has also confirmed that the Redmi A1+ will run "clean" Android 12 just like the first-gen Redmi A1. This means users won't get the MIUI custom OS on top that comes pre-loaded with apps, ads, and extra features.

Your next favourite A1 smartphone is here!

Presenting #RedmiA1Plus for all your smartphone needs plus some more.



➕Unlimited Entertainment

➕Added Security

➕Picture Perfect Memories

➕➕ A LOT MORE!



Get #StylishBhiSecureBhi on 14.10.2022.

— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 11, 2022

The teaser posters also confirm that the Redmi A1+ will pack a dual-camera setup at the rear but its specifications are still under wraps. The upcoming smartphone will also support a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Redmi has also confirmed that the new smartphone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery.

The upcoming Redmi A1+ was also spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SFG. Apart from these details, nothing much has been revealed yet. Since the phone will launch in another few days, we can expect more official teasers. One can also expect the upcoming Redmi A1+ to be a pocket-friendly smartphone.

