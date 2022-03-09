Redmi Introduces Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G, And Watch 2 Lite: Checkout India Pricing And Sale Date Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi has announced the Note 11 Pro series comprising the Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ in India. The latter comes with the 5G connectivity, while the Note 11 Pro comes with 4G connectivity. Alongside, the brand has brought the Redmi Watch 2 Lite with SpO2 sensor, up to 10 days battery, and many more. Here are the pricing and availability details of these devices.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Specifications

Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorillas Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole cutout on the both units to house the 16MP front camera sensor. However, the Note 11 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, while the Note 11 Pro ships with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Further both phones support additional storage expansion of up to 1TB and backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support 67W fast charging tech. They also run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box. For cameras, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a triple-camera setup consisting of a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera.

But you get a quad rear camera system on the Redmi Note 11 Pro which includes an additional 2MP depth sensor. Both phones include dual speaker setup, a liquid cooling system, Bluetooth 5.1, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and so on.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Price And Sale In India

The Redmi Note 11 Pro price starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs. 19,999. It comes in Phantom White, Star Blue, and Stealth Black and will go on sale starting March 23.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G carries a starting price of Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and the high-end 8GB + 256GB storage model will be available at Rs. 24,999. It will go on sale starting March 15 in Mirage Blue, Phantom White, and Stealth Black color options. Both devices can be purchased via Amazon, Mi.com, and other retail stores.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Features And Price In India

In terms of features, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite has a 1.55-inch TFT LCD HD display with 320 x 360 pixels resolution. It supports 100+ watch faces and 110+ sports modes, including 17 professional modes. The watch is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later.

It packs a 262 mAh battery unit that is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, 5ATM water resistance, SpO2 sensor, heart rate, sleep, and stress monitoring. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite will cost you Rs. 4,999 and will be available for purchase starting March 15 in the country.

Best Mobiles in India