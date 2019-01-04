ENGLISH

Redmi is now an Independent smartphone brand: Official confirmation on 10th of Jan

Redmi, Poco, Mi will be the three sub smartphone brands from Xiaomi

    Xiaomi is tech brand, which is known for offering high-end smartphones under Mi series and entry-level to mid-tier smartphones under Redmi series. And now, according to reports, Redmi will become a separate entity.

    Redmi is now an Independent smartphone brand

     

    Xiaomi is expected to make an official announcement about the new Redmi brand on the 10th of January along with the launch of the first Redmi smartphone (Redmi Pro 2) with a 48 MP primary camera.

    Mi, Poco, and Redmi

    From now on Redmi and Xiaomi will work as a separate entity, where Xiaomi will launch flagship smartphones under Mi Series and entry-level to mid-tier smartphones under Redmi series.

    Xiaomi is not the first company to make a separate venture for a brand which focuses on budget and affordable smartphone. In fact, Huawei and Honor also work in a similar fashion, where Huawei launched flagship smartphones, and Honor launches affordable entry-level smartphones to affordable flagship smartphones.

    By becoming a separate entity, these brands will be able to focus on offering better products. With this strategy, the company will be able to focus more on the Redmi series to make better products in the upcoming days.

    Just like Honor, Redmi might also launch affordable flagship smartphones (Redmi Pro 2) in the near future, and the Redmi Pro 2 could be the first flagship Redmi smartphone. we can expect to see more Redmi smartphones with flagship chipset, high-resolution cameras, and premium design.

    Redmi is without a doubt, one of the most promising smartphone brands in India and China.

    Currently, Xiaomi has three sub smartphone brands. The Mi brand focuses on flagship smartphones with state of the art design and features, the Redmi series focuses on budget smartphones, and Poco is the new Xiaomi brand for the affordable flagship smartphones.

