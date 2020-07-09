Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Gets Temporary Price Cut In India: New Price & Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi K20 Pro price has been reduced in India for a limited period. However, it is only available for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. Interested customers can now get the phone for Rs. 24,999 through Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Flipkart. The phone was launched last year and comes in two storage variants. Previously, the 6GB RAM model was priced at Rs. 26,999 after the GST hike in April. One thing to keep in mind is that this offer is valid till July 13 and is not applicable to the 8GB RAM model.

The Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain announced the price cut offer via a tweet. On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available at the same price of Rs. 29,999. The handset is offered in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White color options.

Key Specifications Of Redmi K20 Pro

To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro offers a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The gets power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device backed up by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. In terms of software, it runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie.

For imaging, it has a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary image sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and another 8MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For imaging, it has a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. For connectivity, the Redmi K20 Pro supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of price, the phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC which is not commonly seen in these priced phones. It offers an enjoyable gaming experience. In addition, the phone has the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front side which gives the phone a better look.

