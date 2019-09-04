Redmi K20 Pro – First Xiaomi Handset To Get Android 10 Update News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google has officially announced the new generation Android; breaking the decade-long tradition of dessert nomenclature the company has named it Android 10. It's well known that the Pixel and Essential smartphones are the first in line to receive the newly released Android updates. But, it seems like Xiaomi also has joined the wagon too. A recently launched Xiaomi smartphones have officially received the Android 10 update, following are the details:

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10-Based MIUI 10 Update Details:

Xiaomi has released an Android 10-based beta for the Redmi K20 Pro users and notably, the users will "need a beta authorized Xiaomi account" to download and install the stable build.

The Chinese giant is said to be working on fixing all the minor bugs and issues before rolling out a stable MIUI 10-based Android Pie update.

It is also to be noted that there will be no noticeable change in the appearance of the Android 10-based MIUI 10 update. The primary changes will be visible with Android10- Based MIUI 11 update.

As of now, the update seems to be available only for the Chinese consumers and is yet to be released in India and other markets. Xiaomi has not announced any official date for the update rollout in the global region. But, we will keep a close eye on this and will keep you posted.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Primary Features:

The key highlight of the Redmi K20 Pro is a 20MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. This is the first Redmi smartphone that offers an elevating camera setup. The smartphone sports three cameras at the rear packing a 48MP (f/1.8 aperture) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4 aperture) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4 aperture) depth sensor.

Under the hood, an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC is powering the device clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It ships with Android Pie OS topped with MIUI 10 skin.

Upfront, it features a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 FHD+ resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Protecting it is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer and for security is an in-display fingerprint scanner. The unit draws its fuel from a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge support.

