Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Receives Massive Price Cut: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Offer News oi-Vivek

Redmi recently launched its flagship smartphones -- the K20 and the K20 Pro in India. Though these smartphones were priced aggressively, the company did receive some backlash due to the price difference between China and India. As the part of Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days, both phones have received a major price cut. The new prices will start on September 29th. As of now, there is no information on whether these price cuts are temporary or permanent.

Redmi K20 Now Starts At Rs. 19,999

The Redmi K20, which was originally launched for Rs. 21,999 has received a flat Rs. 2,000 price cut. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage now starts at Rs. 19,999.

As per the specifications, the device has a bezel-less 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by the 2.5d curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC powers the smartphone with 4,000 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0.

As of now, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top. The company officials have already confirmed that the device will receive Android 10 update in the next few weeks.

Redmi K20 Pro Now Starts At Rs. 24,999

The Redmi K20 Pro which was originally launched for Rs. 27,999 has received Rs. 3,000 price cut and the base variant now starts at Rs. 24,999, making it the most affordable flagship smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Just like the K20, the K20 Pro has a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This is the most affordable smartphone available in India with Android 10 OS.

Both smartphones have a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens. Besides, both phones have a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

Our Opinion On The Price Cut

With these new price cuts, the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro became even more attractive, as these phones offer a lot of premium features which are not generally seen on smartphones that are priced under Rs. 25,000. This could be the best time to grab either one of these smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India