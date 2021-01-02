Redmi K30 4G Stable Android 11 Update Released; Poco X2 Next In Line News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has dished out the stable Android 11 updates to a bunch of its smartphones already. The latest device by the company to receive the new Android OS is the Redmi K30 4G. The company had also released the firmware update for the Mi A3 as well. However, users are reporting a hard brick issue following the update installation.

Coming back to the Redmi K30 4G, this handset has received the update in China. It is worth noting that this device is exclusive to the Chinese market, however, it has been introduced in the global market rebranded as the Poco X2. This suggests the Android 11 update might hit the Poco X2 sometime soon. Let's have a look at the new changelog:

Redmi K30 4G Android 11 Update Changelog

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 4G's stable Android 11 update carries the firmware build number V12.1.3.0.RGHCNXM. The update is in its initial Stable Beta phase and is rolling out to a handful of users as an OTA. It could be a while before the mass rollout for this update completes. The firmware brings along the December 2020 security patch and the Android 11 goodies.

The Redmi K30 4G will now have a revamped UI, new bubbles for messages, built-in screen recording, and Quick access to smart devices. The Android 11 update also brings improved media controls and more. As mentioned above, the Redmi K30 4G has been announced as the Poco X3 in the global market including India.

Therefore, it is likely that the new Android build will be available for this handset in the coming days. We can expect similar changes in the features as the Redmi K30 4G. As for its availability, we might get some information from the company soon and will keep you updated on the same.

