Redmi K30 5G India Launch Tipped; Storage, Color Variants Revealed

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 5G and the Redmi K30 last year. The Redmi K30 debuted in India as the Poco X2 earlier this year. Now, the company seems to be launching the Redmi K30 5G in India soon. The handset has recently been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which suggests an imminent launch.

Pricebaba's new report via tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the storage and color variants of the handset for the Indian market. The report further claims the Redmi K30 5G might pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The smartphone will be the first 5G handset from Redmi in India.

As per the report, the Redmi K30 5G will be available in Frost White and Mist Purple color options. The handset is expected to arrive three storage variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset also comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in China. This storage variant is not likely to arrive in India.

Redmi K30 5G: Specifications

The Redmi K30 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For imaging, the Redmi K30 5G offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the Redmi K30 5G has a dual selfie camera setup including a 20MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi K30 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. For connectivity, it supports a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset comes in China with a starting price of 1,999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 21,350).

