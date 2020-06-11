Redmi K30 Pro 12GB RAM + 128GB Model Available For Purchase News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi launched its K30 Pro series in China in March. The K30 Pro series comprises two smartphones - the Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. Both handsets come in three kinds of RAM and storage variants. Today, the company will kick off sales of a newly launched variant of the Redmi K30 Pro in China.

Price Offers & Availability

The Redmi K30 Pro storage variants include a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models.

The new 12GB RAM + 128GB variant is now available for purchase in the Chinese market via the official Xiaomi Mall and JD.com. The new model comes with a price tag of 2,999 Yuan (around Rs. 32,149). The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version of the K30 Pro has the same price as the new model.

Now, the Redmi K30 Pro's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available with a price of 2,397 Yuan (around Rs.25,696). On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 128GB model of the handset is priced at 2,699 Yuan (around Rs.28,940).

The newly launched variant will be available in grey, blue, and white, the purple color will be not there for this version.

Redmi K30 Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, the Redmi K30 Pro features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. Coming to the software, it runs on Android 10 OS based MIUI 11 UI. The Redmi K30 Pro packs a 4,700 mAh battery and a 30W fast charger.

For photography, the phone has a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. The quad-camera setup of the handset comprises a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

