Redmi K30 Pro 5G Price Drops For 618 Sales In China

Xiaomi is going to introduce its newly launched Redmi K30 Pro at the 618 sales in China. 618 is a shopping festival that takes place in China every year from June 1 to June 18.

So, with the arrival of June every year, Chinese smartphone brands come up with many attractive offers. There are many discounts on products sold at the festival.

The company has confirmed that buyers will be able to purchase the Redmi K30 Pro at the 618 Festival from June 1st to June 3rd with a special discount offer.

Sale Offer Of Redmi K30 Pro

All variants of the Redmi K30 Pro will be available for 618 sales with discounts. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will come with a 400 Yuan (~$56) discount which means the purchaser can buy the phone for only 2,999 Yuan (~$414).

On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants will be available with a discount of 300 Yuan (~$42). That means both models will be available for purchase at 2,699 Yuan (~$377) and 3,399 Yuan (~$475).

Key Specification Of Redmi K30 Pro 5G

In terms of specifications, the Redmi K30 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch notch-less AMOLED display with support of full HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Coming to the software, the phone runs on MIUI 11 based Android 10 OS. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone draws power from a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charger.

The Redmi K30 Pro 5G has a quad-camera setup. The setup includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP telephoto macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

