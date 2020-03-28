Redmi K30 Pro Refresh Rate Can Be Tweaked To 80Hz But At Your Own Risk News oi-Karan Sharma

Redmi launched the K30 Pro earlier this week in the Chinese market and now rumors suggest that the phone will be launched in India as the Poco F2. The smartphone said to arrive with high-end specifications like the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, quad-camera setup and more. However, it lacks a higher screen refresh rate which might disappoint customers, because there are many brands which offer high refresh rate display with all the high-end offerings.

The vanilla Redmi K30 was already launched in India as the Poco X2 with 120Hz refresh rate display. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has recently explained that the company wants to offer better battery life with a full-view display which can't be possible with 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate display. According to the report, some developers had found the hack to tweak the refresh rate. However, the company is not recommending to perform such tweaks.

According to GizmoChina report, some Chinese developers have managed to increase the refresh rate of the Redmi K30 Pro from 60Hz to 80Hz via a software. However, do note that this is not official software and users need to root their phone to tweak the refresh rate of the phone.

In case you don't know, it's a process of overclocking the core frequency of the display. The report suggests that this process might increase the refresh rate of the phone but it will reduce the life span of the display panel which might lead to stopping functioning.

Meanwhile, a Redmi official has also warned users on Weibo that this process of increasing the refresh rate of the display is not recommended. The users are who will perform rooting their device will not be eligible for phone's warranty.

To recall, the Redmi K30 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is fuelled by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage.

