Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition Spotted On Geekbench Ahead Of Official Launch

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi K30 Pro 5G series soon in China and the launch event is scheduled for March 24. According to the latest report, the company is also said to launch the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition alongside the regular K30 Pro series smartphones.

The special edition smartphone is said to be equipped with optical zoom capabilities. Now, ahead of the official launch, the Zoom Edition phone is spotted on Geekbench benchmarking test revealing some of the key specifications of the phone.

According to the Geekbench 5 benchmarking listing, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition has managed to score 900 points in single-core test and 3,251 in the multi-core test. The smartphone is listed on the benchmarking platform with codename Imipro, whereas the regular Redmi K 30 Pro has Imi codename.

Besides, the Zoom Edition smartphone is listed with an octa-core Qualcomm chipset with a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The reports suggest that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Rumors also suggest that the Redmi K30 Pro 5G phone will also feature Snapdragon 865 SoC, under the hood.

The Geekbench 5 listing suggests that the special edition smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it's backed by an 8GB RAM. However, the listing doesn't reveal much about the specifications of the smartphone. We have to wait for a while getting more information about the K30 Pro Zoom Edition. Reports also suggest that most of the specifications will be borrowed from the standard Redmi K30 Pro 5G phone.

Redmi K30 Pro 5G Specifications

The Redmi K 30 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.67inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered bu Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

On the software front, the smartphone is said to arrive with preinstalled Android 10 OS on top of MIUI 11. The smartphone is also said to pack a VC liquid cooling technology for temperature management.

The Redmi K30 Pro 5G is speculated to be fuelled by 4,700 mAh non-removable battery along with a 33W fast charging support.

