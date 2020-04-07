Just In
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Goes Live
Redmi launched its Redmi K30 series in March this year for the Chinese market. The latest series includes the Redmi K30, K30 Pro, and the K30 Zoom Edition. The top-end variant comes with 30x digital zoom and a lot more.
Now, the company has announced a new variant of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition which comes with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Yuan 4,499 (approx. $634 or Rs. 49,060).
The smartphone was spotted on JD.com last month but this variant was not announced that time. According to the report, the new variant of the Redmi K30 Pro will be available for sale from April 7, 2020.
Besides, all the specifications of the Redmi K30 Pro 5G Zoom Edition remain the same. To recall, the smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ E3 Super AMOLED display with an edge-to-edge screen without any waterdrop notch or punch-hole camera.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, with 5G SA and NSA support with Snapdragon X55 Modem. It also comes with liquid-cooling technology to manage the phone temperature while playing high-graphics games. On the software front, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition runs Android 10 on top of MIUI 11.
The 3D glass build rear panel also features quad-rear camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX686 1/1.7-inch primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical and 30x optical zoom, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degrees depth of field, and a 2MP depth sensor for selfies and video calls along with an LED flash.
Upfront, the smartphone houses a pop-up selfie camera with built-in notification LED which support 5 colors. Besides, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is fuelled by a 4,700 mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging support. The company claims that the fast charger is capable of fuelling up the smartphone fully in 63 minutes.
