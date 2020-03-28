ENGLISH

    Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Leaked

    By
    |

    Xiaomi recently expanded the Redmi K30 series with the launch of the Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition in China. The successor to the Redmi K20 Pro is packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with a 5G connectivity support. The company had launched the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom with 8GB RAM. Now, a new high-end variant has been leaked.

    Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Leaked

     

    Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition New Variant Launching Soon?

    The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition recently was spotted with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage on the Chinese retailer JD.com. It seems that the listing was put up accidentally and had been removed later; but, not before the publication, Gizmochina grabbed a screenshot of the same.

    With this the handset will be available in three different options - 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage. The listing didn't reveal any specific launch date. But, it did suggest RMB 4,499 price tag which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 47,470 in India.

    Since the listing has been taken down, it would be hard to say if the device will hit the shelves anytime soon, or if it ever will. We will have to wait some more days to be sure of the same.

    Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Highlights

    The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that is HDR10+ certified and offers 1200 nits of peak brightness. The device offers a 64MP primary camera at the rear which is accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle-sensor, an 8MP sensor with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor.

    The device comes with a pop-up selfie camera module that houses a 20MP sensor. The device uses the Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It boots on Android 10-based MIUI 11 skin. A 4,700 mAh battery is what fuels the unit aided by 33W fast charging.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
