Redmi K30 Ultra Bags TENNA Certification; Full Specifications Leaked News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi seems to have more than one smartphone in the making. We recently came across a mystery smartphone by the company powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. Now, another device by the company has been certified by TENNA. The latest smartphone is said to be the none other than the Redmi K30 Ultra which has been visiting the rumour mill for quite some time now.

Redmi K30 Ultra Specifications Listed On TENNA

The suggested Redmi K30 Ultra has visited TENNA with the M2006J10C model number. The listing not only gives the detail on the hardware, but also reveals the design. The images reveal both the fascia as well as the rear panel. Upfront, the display seems to have a notch-less design which suggests there could be a pop-up selfie camera setup.

The rear panel is seen with an X-shaped quad-camera setup housed within is a circular module. Coming to the specifications, the device is listed with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display which will offer an FHD+ resolution. The handset is said to come with a 2.6GHz processor, however, the name of the chipset is not mentioned on the website.

Previous leaks and rumours had suggested the device could employ the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC. The processor will be accompanied by 6GB/8GB RAM option and will come with 128GB/256GB/512Gb storage capacity. It is unknown if there will be support for expandable storage or not.

The listing also suggests Android 10 OS which would probably be accompanied by a custom MIUI skin. The camera specifications have not been revealed by the TENNA certification. But, a quad-camera setup is confirmed. The device is further listed with a 4,500 mAh battery which will be accompanied by fast charging support.

