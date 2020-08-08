Redmi K30 Ultra Confirmed To Launch On August 11: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K30 Ultra on August 11. The company will host a virtual event on the occasion of its tenth anniversary on the same day. Multiple devices are expected to be launched. In addition, the Chinese firm has already confirmed it will also launch the Xiaomi Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition smartphone.

The upcoming Redmi K30 Ultra is said to be the sixth device in the series. As per the report, the K30 Ultra could also be called the Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition. The Redmi K30 Ultra is said to come with a design similar to the Redmi K30 Pro.

Previously, the smartphone spotted on TENAA with model number M2006J10C and also revealed full specifications. The smartphone is already listed on the Jingdong Mall retailer of China.

Redmi K30 Ultra specifications (Expected)

As per TENAA listing, the M2006J10C model will come with a 6.67-inch notch-less OLED display which offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is also said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. For security, it will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The device is likely to offer three storage variants including 6GB + 128GB storage, 8GB + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. The handset will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone will be available with preinstalled Android 10 OS along with the latest MIUI 12 skin.

In terms of optics, the handset might offer a quad-camera setup along with the 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor. Upfront, it will feature a 20Mp pop-up selfie camera. The price of the phone is not known from the listing. Looking at the features of the phone, it looks like it will come under the mid-range segment. However, the company did not comment on the device specifications.

