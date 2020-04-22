Redmi K30i 5G With 48MP Quad-Cameras Tipped To Launch Later This Month News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi might soon add a new variant to its recently launched Redmi K30 series. This time the company plans on adding an affordable model which is dubbed as the Redmi K30i. Similar to the standard Redmi K30 and the Redmi K30 Pro, this one is also said to arrive with a 5G network support. A new leak over-the-web reveals the expected hardware. Here are the details:

Redmi K30i Leaked Specs

The Redmi K30i leak comes via courtesy of ITHome where the publication has revealed that the upcoming handset will bear similarities in the hardware department as the standard Redmi K30. However, the primary difference will be in the camera department.

The Redmi K30i is also said to launch with the quad-rear camera setup. But, instead of a 64MP primary camera sensor, it will be accommodating a 48MP main lens. It is could be either a Sony sensor or a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM sensor. Currently, there is no word on the remaining sensors, but they are likely to be the same as the standard model.

As the remaining hardware is said to be similar to the Redmi K30, we can expect a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display which offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. There will be the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and a pill-shaped punch-hole accommodating two selfie cameras.

The dual punch-hole is said to accommodate a 20MP primary selfie snapper paired with a 2MP sensor for depth effects. As the leak has tipped a 48MP primary sensor at the rear, we can expect it to accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Redmi K30i is likely to make use of the octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor which will be combined with Adreno 618 GPU. It remains to be seen in what all configuration this device will be introduced but we can expect up to 8GB RAM and 256GGB storage. It is probably going to boot on Android Pie and offer a custom MIUI skin atop. It could be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 27W fast charging.

If the rumors are to be believed then the Redmi K30i 5G will go official later this month in China. We aren't sure about its availability in other markets. But, it would be interesting to see how effectively the price will drop just by changing the primary camera setup and keeping all the remaining hardware intact.

