Redmi K30i Storage And Color Variants Revealed; Launch Expected Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi will soon be launching the Redmi K30i 5G. The color options, RAM, and storage variants of the smartphone have been revealed in a report by 91mobiles.

The company is also going to bring a lot of new products to China, including some smartphones. In addition to the phones, the company is bringing an OLED TV, a RedmiBook laptop, and a soundbar. The new Redmi 10X series will have the Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 10X 5G, and the Redmi 10X Pro 5G.

According to the rumor mill, the Redmi K30i 5G is expected to come as a watered-down version of the Redmi K30 5G phone.

The Redmi K30i is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM. The phone will come with 5G support. It will also come with 128GB internal storage. The Redmi K30i will be available in purple and white color variants. In terms of camera, the smartphone will come with a 48MP main sensor. The phone can be priced at RMB 1,799 (around Rs 19,500).

All this information came from popular Tipster Ishan Agarwal. Other features of the phone are still under wraps but it is believed that the rest of the features of the Redmi K30i will be similar to the Redmi K30.

To recall, the Redmi K30 features a 6.67 inches screen with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. The phone has a quad-camera setup which includes a 64MP main sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G.

The Redmi 10X series is set to be officially announced on May 26. So, the company has not confirmed when it will release the Redmi K30i. But we can expect it to hit the market soon.

Best Mobiles in India