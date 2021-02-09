Redmi K40 Confirmed To Launch On February 25: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is all set to announce the successor of its K30 series that went official back in December 2019. The upcoming Redmi K40 is confirmed to debut in China on February 25. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing took to Weibo to announce the launch date. He has also mentioned that the upcoming phone will come with a new design language. However, the launch teaser has not revealed any key features of the smartphone.

Additionally, the company might launch the RedmiBook Pro 15 with the 11th generation Intel processors. Coming back to the Redmi K40 series which is also expected to include the Redmi K40 Pro model. However, the Pro model is said to launch later this year. Besides, a recent leak claims that there will be another model called the Redmi K40s. When it comes to features, there are multiple leaks and rumors that revealed the expected features and price of the upcoming Redmi K40.

Redmi K40 Expected Features

Some features of the Redmi K40 have already been confirmed via the company itself. The phone will come with a punch-hole display unlike the pop-up camera of its predecessor and it is also confirmed to sport the smallest punch-hole cutout. The phone might feature an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of processor, the phone is said to run the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. However, another rumor suggests that it will get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC or the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Further, it will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Moreover, the handset is said to run the latest Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The camera and battery details are still under wraps. However, it is rumored to pack a more than a 4,000 mAh battery.

Redmi K40 Expected Price

As per the leak, the price of the Redmi K40 will start in China at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 34,000). If the leaked price turns out to be true, then Redmi K40 will be the most affordable Snapdragon 888-powered phone.

