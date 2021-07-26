Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition New Color Variant In Tow; What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition back in April this year as one of its premium gaming offerings. Recently, Poco introduced this handset in the Indian market rebranded as the Poco F3 GT. The device was initially introduced in three color options and now the brand has teased another new variant. What new the upcoming Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will bring to the table? Following are the details:

Xiaomi Teases New Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Inverse Scale Variant

Xiaomi has officially teased the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition's Inverse Scale color option. The teaser poster shared by the company mentions "Operation Inverse Scale" text. A listing on the Chinese online retailer platform, i.e, JD.com confirms this to be the Inverse scaler color variant.

Unfortunately, the teaser poster shared by the brand doesn't reveal the exact color scheme or the design aspects of the upcoming Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition variant. But, it would be a new paint job that we expect with the mix of red, black/ dark grey colors. Notably, the device is also available in black, silver, and white colors. With this, the device will be available in four colors.

The brand could share the exact design of the upcoming variant with new teasers going forward. The company hasn't also confirmed when this variant would be made available officially. However, the device is up for pre-orders already online.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Inverse Color Options Price, Availability

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Inverse Color Variant can be pre-registered via JD.com in China. The online retailer's listing reveals 2,699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 31,000). The device is priced slightly higher than the standard model. The listing also mentions a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

Apart from a new paint job, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Inverse Scale color will have the same set of internals as the other variants. Speaking of the key specs, the device uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The unit ships with MIUI 12-based Android 11 OS.

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an HDR10+ certification. The device has a 64MP triple-rear camera and a 16MP selfie snapper. The smartphone has a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

