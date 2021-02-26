Redmi K40, K40 Pro, K40 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras Go Official: Specifications, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi K40 series has been announced in China comprising of the Redmi K40, K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+. The Redmi K40 is the affordable model in the series based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the other two models run Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, all three models share some similar features including a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, 33W fast charging. Apart from the Redmi K40 series, the company has also launched the RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 laptops, and the Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds at the event.

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ Price

The price of the standard Redmi K40 starts in China CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,569) for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the price of the Redmi K40 Pro has been set at CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 31,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Both the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro are offered in multiple storage variants. However, the Redmi K40 Pro+ comes in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option which is priced at CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 41,600). Both the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro are already up for pre-bookings in China, while the K40 Pro+ will go on sale by end of the March. However, there is no info regarding the global availability of the devices.

Redmi K40 Features

The Redmi K40 comes with a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a tiny 2.76mm punch-hole cutout. The phone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under its hood which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that can be expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin out-of-the-box and packs a 4,520 mAh battery along with 33W fast-charging support.

For cameras, the Redmi K40 has a 48MP AI triple rear camera setup and the main sensor is assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. There is a 20MP lens at the front for selfies and videos. Other aspects of the device include double-sided Corning Gorilla Glass protection, Dolby Atmos, High-Res audio, and IP53 for dust and water resistance.

Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ Features

Both Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro+ offer the same 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC handles the processing on both devices. They are also powered by a 4,520 mAh battery unit and support 33W fast-charging. For imaging, the Redmi K40 Pro flaunts a 64MP triple rear camera setup, while Redmi K40 Pro+ comes with a 108MP Samsung HM2 main sensor. Upfront, both have a 20MP selfie shooter.

