Redmi K40 Pro To Pack 108MP Camera; Redmi K40S Also Expected Alongside

Xiaomi joined the league of flagship smartphone lineups with the launch of Redmi K series. The company has been in rumours with the developments related to the Redmi K40 series. The leaks have suggested that the company will be launching the Pro model alongside the standard variant. However, a new leak hints a third model in the Redmi K40 series dubbed the Redmi K40s. The leak drops some insight into the features of the upcoming Redmi K40 series.

Redmi K40 Series New Leak

The Redmi K40 series has been leaked on Weibo by the popular tipster Digital Chat Station. The leak suggests the Redmi K40 Pro will be drawing its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The same has been confirmed earlier via the rumour mill. The leak suggests 6GB RAM option. However, considering this device is the top-of-the-line variant, there is a possibility that the brand launches a higher RAM configuration as well.

The Redmi K40 Pro is also leaked with a 108MP primary rear camera which will be a Samsung ISOCELL sensor. While there is no mention of the remaining camera specs, the presence of an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and depth/macro sensor can't be ruled out. It remains to be seen if this variant will come with a dual or single selfie camera module.

The leaks in the past have also pointed at an LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. We are waiting for more specifics to emerge. In addition to the Redmi K40 Pro, the Redmi K40 series is said to come with the standard Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40S. The latter is said to be the low-end variant in this series.

As per the leak, the standard Redmi K40 will be using the octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor. On the other hand, the Redmi K40S will be driven by the Snapdragon 775 processor. One of the variants in the Redmi K40 series is expected to ship with a 64MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP bokeh, and a 2MP depth lens. Apart from this, we can expect Xiaomi to pack the new Redmi K40 series' smartphones with fast charging supported big battery setup.

