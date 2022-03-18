Redmi K40S With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched; Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi K50 series was just launched in China and the brand has also unveiled the Redmi K40S alongside. The new Redmi K40S is the refreshed version of the first-gen Redmi K40 that was launched last year. Although there are similar features, the new Redmi K40S packs a couple of tweaks in terms of design and overall features.

Redmi K40S Features

The new Redmi K40S flaunts a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels display. The screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. There's a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout that houses the selfie camera of 20MP lens.

The Redmi K40S includes a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. Under the hood, the Redmi K40S draws power from the 7nm octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is the same as the original Redmi K40.

The processor is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage but skips a microSD card slot that doesn't support storage expansion. The phone runs Android 12 with the MIUI 13 custom skin on top.

The Redmi K40S ships with the usual connectivity options of 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, ambient light and color temperature sensors, and an infrared blaster. Plus, there's a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 67W fast charging support.

Redmi K40S Price, Availability

The Redmi K40S is available in multiple models, starting from CN 1,799 (around Rs. 21,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB model. It's also available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models, priced CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900) and CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 26,300), respectively. Lastly, there's a high-end model of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, costing CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 28,700).

The Redmi K40S can be bought in Aurora, black, green, and silver color options. Presently, the new Redmi K40S is up for purchase only in China via the Xiaomi website. The Indian price and availability of the new smartphone are still under wraps. It will likely get rebranded before arriving in India and the global markets.

