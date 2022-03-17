Redmi K50, K50 Pro, And K50 Pro+ Launch Today; Livestream Details, Specifications & Price News oi-Megha Rawat

Redmi will launch three new inexpensive phones in its home market of China on Friday. The Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and the Redmi K50 Pro+ are scheduled to be unveiled during the next event by Xiaomi. The company has already launched the Redmi K50 Gaming phone in China, and the other variants will follow suit.

The company has been teasing the new Redmi phones on social media and has previously announced that at least a few models would come with MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 CPU and a 108MP rear camera. The company's Redmi K40 series utilized Snapdragon chipsets last year. The phones were later renamed Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro in India.

Redmi K50 Series Livestream Details

The live streaming of the Redmi K50 launch event will begin at 19:00 CST (11:00 UTC) or 16:30 IST. During an online event, all new Redmi phones will be unveiled. The live broadcasting of the Redmi K50 series will be available on the Xiaomi website. All updates will be posted on Xiaomi's social media accounts.

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, And Redmi K50 Pro+- Specifications And Features

A few features of the Redmi K50 series have been confirmed by Redmi, while many more have been leaked by other sources. In comparison to the full HD displays used on the K40 series, the line-up is expected to get 2K AMOLED panels, which will offer greater hues, a faster refresh rate, and a better viewing experience.

On the other hand, the AMOLED displays might be limited to Pro models exclusively. Redmi also revealed that the smartphones will also include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio capabilities.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G chipset is believed to be included in at least one of the Pro models. A 108MP primary back camera will be included in the Pro variants. The regular K50 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 870 processor, while the K50 Pro+ will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. The series is anticipated to be available in black, blue, white, and gold.

During the launch, the official prices for the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+ will be revealed. They'll probably be less expensive than Xiaomi's 12 series, which debuted earlier this year.

