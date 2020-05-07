Redmi Might Launch Cheaper Dimensity 800 Powered Smartphone Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is going to launch a budget-friendly device this month. The news was revealed by the previous report. According to a Digital Chat station on Weibo, Redmi is planning to launch the Redmi 10X, a Redmi 9, or an unnamed Redmi phone which is powered by the MediaTek Dimension 800 Soc. The Redmi 10X is the re-branded Redmi Note 9 for the Chinese market.

As per an earlier report, Redmi is still planning to bring the cheaper 5G smartphone to the market and perhaps the digital chat station is referring to that unnamed mobile phone as called the K30i.

The Dimensity 800 is an affordable 5G-enabled chipset and we'll see how this will help popularize the company's 5G smartphone. According to rumors, the phone will be priced around $225 or CNY 1,599

All of these new phones are expected to arrive this month, but they may not arrive at the same time. To get better coverage in the media, Xiaomi will keep the launch timing different.

The company seems to have adjusted its strategy due to various restrictions for the COVID-19 outbreak. The company's next big launch will take place in India in a few days with the MI 10 launch.

To recall, the MI 10 which comes with a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It is powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 coupled up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is fuelled by a 4,780 mAh non-removable battery. The price of the MI 10 is expected to start at Rs. 40,000.

we'll have to wait and see which handset will come on the market earlier and which will get the place as the most affordable 5G phone.

Best Mobiles in India