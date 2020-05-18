ENGLISH

    Redmi Might Launch New Smartphone Soon With 5G Support

    By Tanaya Dutta
    Xiaomi is planning to launch a smartphone called the Redmi 9. Xiaomi's vice president and Redmi general manager Lu Weibing posted on Weibo that the new device will provide 'super performance'. Prior to the post on Weibo, the company executive had announced that the Redmi is bringing a new surprise this month.

    Lu Weibing also added that the new device could come with the new MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. The phone will support 5G and is expected to launch in China this month. According to rumors, Xiaomi is working on a new 5G phone and with high performance, which is expected to hit the market at a lower price.

    MediaTek will be hosting a launch event on May 18. There we will know more details about the new chipset Dimension 820. A few days ago, two new devices were spotted on the TENAA. The two were mentioned to come with the MediaTek chipsets. Weibing is probably talking about one of these new devices. Since the new chipset will be launched on May 18, it is expected that Xiaomi will launch the new Redmi device within this month.

    According to the TEENA listing, Redmi has a new phone in its route that will come with model number M2004J7AC. The smartphone will sport a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display and a resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC. Although the Weibing's sharing chipset is the Dimensity 820 and its performance dimension is better than the Dimensity 800.

    We will have to wait for a while to know more features about the new Redmi phone. It is still believed that the phone could be launched later this month. The new Redmi 9 is expected to be a budget-friendly phone with the 5G model.

    Read More About: redmi 5g smartphones news

