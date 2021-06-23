Redmi Note 10 6GB + 128GB Variant Price Hiked In India: Should You Still Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series back in March in the country. By the end of April, the company increased the price of the standard Redmi Note 10 by Rs. 500. Now, the brand has announced another price hike for the Redmi Note 10.

The handset was launched starting at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. After the price hike in April, the base variant was selling at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 14,499 for the high-end variant.

However, this time high-end variant has only got price hike by Rs. 500, making its price to Rs. 14,999. The new price is already reflecting on mi.com and Amazon. Further, the phone is available for purchase in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black color options.

Redmi Note 10 Features

The Redmi Note 10 has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is a punch-hole cutout in the center to house the 13MP front camera sensor.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset paired with Adreno 612 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB onboard storage. There is an option to top-up the storage by up to 512GB via a microSD slot. It runs Android 11 based on MIUI 12 custom skin and a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device along with 33W fast charging support. The camera department is handled by a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The other aspects of the Redmi Note 10 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, IR sensor, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 10: Should You Still Buy?

The Redmi Note 10 comes with decent features for an asking price of Rs. 12,499. You get a Super AMOLED panel, a large battery, and a capable processor. However, the lack of 5G connectivity and high refresh rate are drawbacks for the handset. Smartphones like the Galaxy F12 and the Realme 8 5G offer a higher refresh rate and 5G connectivity in the same price range.

Best Mobiles in India