Redmi Note 10 With MediaTek Dimensity 820 Appears On AI Benchmark News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is working on a new phone called the Redmi Note 10, which was revealed earlier in May. Recently, the device has been spotted on the AI Benchmark platform with its features. Besides, the phone was already got certified on the 3C platform. As per the list, the upcoming smartphone ranks second with a score of 79.2 for performance. Among the phones on the AI list, the iQOO Z1 got first place with a score of 133 which is a lot more than the Redmi Note 10.

Redmi Note 10 Specifications (Expected)

It is rumored that the Redmi Note 10 will come as the successor to the Redmi Note 9. The Redmi Note 10 expected to offer 8GB of RAM. For display design, it will come with a 6.57-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,520 pixels. The display is likely to come with a waterdrop notch.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset along with 256GB internal storage and there will be additional storage expansion up to 2TB. Coming to the software, the device is said to run on Android 10 OS. The device is said to offer up to 120Hz, HDR 10+ video playback, up to 80MP camera, up to 16GB RAM and more. In terms of camera, the device said to feature a 48MP main camera that supports EIS. Upfront, it might come with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) IPS display which is protected by the Gorilla Glass 5. The device powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The phone is offered in three storage variants. It runs on MIUI 11-based Android 10. The Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup along with a 48MP main camera and it seems to be similar to Redmi Note 10.

Not much is known about the Redmi Note 10 except for some features from the previously leaked data and some information from the recent AI list. We have to wait a few days for the official confirmation of the Redmi Note 10.

