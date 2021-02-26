Redmi Note 10 Hands-On Video Leaked: Sales Beginning Ahead Of Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series is all set to make a debut on March 4 in India. The new mid-range smartphone series will be arriving with the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and the Redmi Note 10. The company itself confirmed the upcoming series will be launched with a 108MP primary camera. The features of the Redmi Note 10 have already leaked several times online. Now, ahead of the official launch, the hands-on video of the standard model has been leaked.

Redmi Note 10 Hands-On Video Leaks Ahead Of March 4 Launch

The standard Redmi Note 10's hands-on video has been leaked in an Instagram post which reveals the design and the color options. The smartphone features a punch-hole design where the camera cutout is placed at the centre-top. The display is surrounded by thin bezels.

The hands-on video also shows the volume and the power key placed on the right spine, while the SIM card tray can be seen on the left panel. The handset will be packing a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and the speaker grille at the bottom. It is being suggested that the power key will embed the fingerprint scanner for security.

Moving to the rear, the Redmi Note 10 has a quad-lens setup which is placed inside a square-camera module. The Redmi branding follows at the bottom left. Now coming to the leaked features, the 'About Phone' section shown in the hands-on video confirms 128GB storage configuration.

It also mentions Android 11 OS with MIUI 12 skin on top. Additionally, the device is said to launch with an FHD+ display and a 48MP primary rear camera. Another report via Geekytmizha on Twitter suggests that Redmi Note 10 is already available for purchase in India.

As per the tweet, an offline retail store called 'Anis Mobiles' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu is selling the device. Notably, the Instagram video post comes from the retailer's account itself. We are not sure if the Redmi Note 10 has indeed made it to the shelves right ahead of the launch or not. The authenticity of the Instagram post can't be vouched for at this instant.

via

Best Mobiles in India