Redmi Note 10 Lite With SD720G SoC Launched In India; What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has launched several Redmi labelled handsets in the Indian market this year. The company has refreshed this affordable smartphone lineup once again with the launch of the Redmi Note 10 Lite. Xiaomi has launched several rebadged smartphones in the Redmi series and the latest handset is no different. The Redmi Note 10 Lite is similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro in many ways. What are the similarities and the differences which the former brings over the latter? Let's find out:

Redmi Note 10 Lite India Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Lite has been announced with the Snapdragon 720G processor which also drives the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It is worth mentioning the latter was the first Android phone in India to ship with the SD 720G processor. The octa-core processor is based on an 8nm fabrication process and is combined with up to 6GB RAM.

The Redmi Note 10 Lite's imaging setup is also the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The back panel has four cameras including a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The selfie snapper here is also a 16MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi Note 10 Lite has an IPS LCD display that supports 1080p FHD+ resolution and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display sports a punch-hole design and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device has been launched with up to 128GB of internal storage. It has an external microSD card support for storage expansion.

The Redmi Note 10 Lite will come with Android 11 OS and have MIUI 12 skin pre-installed. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The connectivity options are 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3,.5mm headphone jack. The battery capacity is also the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro, i.e. a 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 10 Lite Price In India, Where To Buy

The Redmi Note 10 Lite has been priced strategically starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There are two other models which offer 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. The colour options are Metallic Grey, Midnight Black, and Glacier White. The device is going up for sale starting October 2 in India via both online and offline markets.

