Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G Bags IMDA Certification: What Are The Expected Features?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series has been tipped to be under development for a while now. The company was previously expected to launch the new lineup last year, however; the brand rather introduced the Redmi Note 9 5G series. Soon after, the internet started giving a sneak peek into the features of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro variants. The 4G variant of the Redmi Note 10 bagged the IMDA certification in Singapore recently. Now, the Redmi Note 4 Pro has cleared its certification from the same platform.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G Gets Certified Online

The alleged Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G has cleared its certification via IMDA with the M2101K6G model number. This is the same model number with which the handset has earlier stopped by the FCC database. The 'G' in the model number is said to be for the term 'Global'. The listing reveals minimal information on the hardware.

As per the IMDA database, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G will come with dual-band Wi-Fi and other standard connectivity options such as Bluetooth, and NFC. No other feature has been tipped by this listing. In addition to the IMDA and FCC, the device has also bagged its certification via BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards).

It is expected that the device will hit the shelves in the Indian market as well. However, the company has not made any announcements that reveal the pricing and sale details of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G. We are not sure if Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 series with a standard 4G network or if it will introduce the 5G models as well.

As far as the features are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G is expected to debut with the octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor. The handset might come with up t0 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device will come with Android 11 OS. The device is tipped to sport a 120Hz FHD+ display with a punch-hole design. A 5,050 mAh battery is said to power the unit, while a 64MP primary rear camera is said to handle the imaging.

