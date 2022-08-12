Just In
At Rs. 15,249, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Is Probably The Best 4G Smartphone Of 2022
While the 5G network launch in India is just around the horizon, the service is expected to cost a lot more than 4G and it is also expected to be limited to select pin codes for the next few months. If you are planning to get a mid-tier smartphone to say around Rs. 15,000, then 5G connectivity should not be your priority, and you should look at other features.
If there is one 4G smartphone that is better than most of the 5G capable smartphones that just costs around Rs. 15,000? Yes, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Despite being one and a half years old, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with top-tier hardware that we don't even see on devices that costs over Rs. 20,000.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Now Available For Rs. 15249
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (review) is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 17,999. Amazon is offering a flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount coupon and there is a flat discount of Rs. 1,250 on select bank cards, which brings down the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Rs. 15,249, making it the most value-for-money 4G smartphone in India.
What makes the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max an excellent all-rounder 4G smartphone is the fact that the device comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with a punch hole cutout. It also has a fresh design with a triple camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor.
It also packs a 5,020 mAh battery with support for fast charging and then there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. Last but not the least, the device is based on a pretty capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Overall, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is currently the best 4G smartphone that one can buy in India for around Rs. 15,000.
Buy Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Here
