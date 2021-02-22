Redmi Note 10 Pro Max To Debut Alongside Note 10, Note 10 Pro In India; Configuration, Colors Leaked News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has slated the Redmi Note 10 series on March 4 in India. The brand is confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro models in this lineup. It seems that the company will be opting for the same approach as the Redmi Note 9 lineup and might launch more than two models. The latest model tipped to be under development is the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Some of the key details of the handset have been leaked online. Take a look:

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Key Features Leaked

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max's development has been tipped by 91 Mobiles. The publication in association with the tipster has revealed that this variant will also be making its way to the Indian market alongside the Redmi Note 10 series. It can't be said for sure if the device will be launched on March 4 or the company will be introducing this handset separately.

The report also gives insight into the configuration as well as the color option of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The smartphone is said to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. There will also be a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage option. As per the report, the company will be launching the smartphone in black, blue, and bronze color options.

Unfortunately, the report only reveals the aforementioned details on the hardware. It isn't revealed what all primary improvements the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will bring over the standard Redmi Note 10 or the Redmi Note 10 Pro. There could be some similarities as well in the terms of hardware. That could majorly be in the display and connectivity department. We are likely to get some more insight in the coming days and will keep you posted on the same.

