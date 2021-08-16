Select Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Variants Discontinued In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, a slew of devices in the Redmi Note 10 series was launched in India. Well, the talk is about the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. While these smartphones have been in the market for a few months, it looks like select models stand discontinued now in the country.

Select Redmi Note 10 Models Discontinued In India

Both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max base models pack 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The Redmi Note 10 Pro was priced starting from Rs. 15,999 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was priced starting from Rs. 18,999.

Now, a Twitter-based tipster has claimed that Redmi has discontinued select models of these smartphones in the Indian market. Well, the base variant of the device with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space has been removed from the official website of the company in India. This suggests that it appears to be permanent discontinuation.

Eventually, Redmi sells only two variants of the Redmi Note 10 Pro - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space. Both these variants come in three color options - Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night.

Notably, the discontinuation of the Redmi Note 10 series smartphones in India follows the constant price hikes of the Pro variant by Rs. 500 a couple of times that made the base variant cost Rs. 17,999 onwards. On the other hand, the vanilla variant of the smartphone witnessed three price hikes.

Should You Buy?

Having seen the review of the Redmi Note 10 series already, if you are wondering whether to buy these smartphones, then you should know that these are affordable and best-performing devices in the market out there. You can get the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max featuring Gorilla Glass 5 protection, TUV Rheinland certification and more.

On the imaging front, the Pro model features a 64MP Samsung GW3 primary camera sensor while the Pro Max model arrives with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor. The other sensors of both smartphones are the same - an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP telemacro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Also, these phones have a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Both the Redmi Note 10 series smartphones arrive with a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 5020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and a slew of standard connectivity features. These phones run Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5.

Best Mobiles in India