Redmi Note 10 Receives Its Fourth Price Hike Since Launch: Worth Buying Now?

In a surprising move, Xiaomi India has increased the price of the Redmi Note 10 by Rs. 500. The smartphone now costs Rs. 13,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. If this was the first price hike, it would not have raised so many eyebrows. However, this is the fourth consecutive price hike since the device has been received.

The Redmi Note 10 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max for Rs. 11,999 for the base variant. Over the last few months, the company kept on rising the price of the Redmi Note 10, which has now made this device Rs. 2,000 more expensive than the original launch price.

Do note that, during the early launch period, these devices will be available in limited numbers. Hence, everyone interested in that device will not be able to grab one. Hence, brands might also leverage this situation to their profit and increase the prices of their best-selling smartphones.

Xiaomi India Is Not Alone

Xiaomi India is not the only brand that is infamous for increasing the price of the device post the launch. Brands like Realme, Samsung, and Micromax have also increased the price of their devices, especially the budget and mid-range devices post-launch.

Considering how this has become a trend amongst the OEMs, it looks like these brands just launch phones at a lower price to make the headlines, and most of the early reviews will be based on the same pricing. The brands then gradually start to increase the price of these devices to make some profit.

What Can Customers Do?

There were days when Xiaomi would announce the price of the phone and then sell it at a much lower price (Xiaomi Mi 3) it looks like those days are long gone. Now, only the early adopters get a device at a discounted price and those who wait have to pay a premium for sure. The Redmi Note 10 was a great device for Rs. 11,999. However, for Rs. 13,999 it is no more than attractive, given there are phones with 5G support for that price.

