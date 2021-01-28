Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India Variants Configuration Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi wrapped its mid-range smartphone launches last year with the Redmi Note 9 5G series. However, the company has been said o be working on the Redmi Note 10 series. Similar to its precursor, the new lineup is also expected to debut comprising the standard and the Po models. The intensity of the new Redmi Note 10 series' leaks has been increasing since the arrival of the Redmi Note 9 5G smartphones. The latest development revolves around the RAM and storage configurations with which these devices will be announced in India.

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India Variants Configuration Leak

The Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro's configurations have been leaked by the tipster Ishan Aggarwal. As per the leak, the standard Redmi Note 10 will launch in India in two different configurations. The unit will be made available with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage.

On the other hand, the tipster has suggested three different models for the Redmi Note 10 Pro in India. The Pro model is said to come with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage option. That's all the details the tipster has revealed via his leak.

Both devices have been certified by multiple platforms online, which have been pointing at an imminent launch. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has even made a sighting at the BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) which indicates an upcoming launch in India as well. We can expect the company to start dropping teasers soon.

As far as the leaked specifications are concerned, Xiaomi is said to use the octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor inside the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The smartphone is said to ship with Android 11 OS with MIUI 12 layer on top. The company has also teased a 108MP primary camera, which would be the first for any Redmi Note series smartphone. Besides, other features tipped are also high-end such as a 120Hz FHD+ display and a fast-charging supported battery.

