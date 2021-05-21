Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G Design Confirmed; Launch Set For May 26 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is all set to introduce the 5G version of the Note 10 series models on May 26. The upcoming series was previously said to include the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro+. However, a new leak has confirmed that the Note 10 Pro+ will also come under the Note 10 Ultra moniker.

Further, the phone was recently spotted on the Xiaomi China website, revealing the price, specifications of the device. In addition, Xiaomi has also shared a teaser on Weibo which confirms the rear panel design of the Note 10 Ultra.

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G Rear Design Confirmed By Xiaomi

The teaser image confirms that the Redmi has borrowed the same vertical lines from the Mi 11 Lei Jun Signature Edition. However, the camera module of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Ultra is different from the Mi 11 Lei Jun Signature Edition. Further, the phone is also seen in Phantom Blue color and there is the 'Redmi' branding at the bottom left corner.

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G Expected Features And Price

The Redmi Note 10 Ultra is said to come with a 6.53-inch AMOLED display. It is believed to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The processing on the Note 10 Ultra will be handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Moreover, the device is expected to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The official teaser has confirmed the phone will have a quad-camera setup placed into a square shape module. However, the resolution of the sensors is still unknown.

The Redmi Note 10 Ultra price was spotted with a price tag of RMB 1799 (around Rs. 20,400) for the base 6GB + 128GB model. However, the pricing of other models is still under wraps.

Redmi Note 10 5G Series: What We Think

The Note 10 Ultra 5G will be a high-end model of the series. If the leaked price is indeed true then the Ultra model will start around Rs. 20,000. Considering its price, other models will obviously fall under Rs. 20,000 segment.

We can expect the smartphones to head over to the Indian market in the future. In this price range, the Note 10 series smartphones with 5G connectivity are believed to gain a huge market as the mid-range devices always get huge popularity in India.

