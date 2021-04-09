Redmi Note 10s Bags Bluetooth SIG Certification; India Launch Soon? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is gearing up for the Mi 11 series launch in India and is expected to introduce the Mi 11 Ultra alongside the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Lite on April 23. The company is also likely gearing up for the launch of a new Redmi Note branded smartphones. The Redmi Note 10s is the upcoming smartphone that has been certified indicating an imminent launch.

Redmi Note 10s Expected India Launch Date

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s has been certified via the Bluetooth SIG platform in India. The handset had earlier been certified in the country via BIS last month. It has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website by the tipster Mukul Sharma.

The handset bears the M2101K7BI model number which corroborates with the BIS website's database. Unfortunately, the features of the handset have not been listed on the certification website. However, since the smartphone has already been launched in the international market its primary features are known.

The Redmi Note 10s will probably ship with the same set of features as the international model. The smartphone is expected to arrive with an AMOLED display panel that will measure 6.43-inches in size. The display will have an FHD+ resolution and have an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The display offers 1100 nits of peak brightness and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer. It features a punch-hole that houses a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling. The rear camera setup has four sensors including a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor which has 118-degree FoV.

The camera setup also includes a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 10s gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G95 processor which is clubbed with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 model number.

The chipset is further combined with 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage option. The unit boots on Android 11 OS and have the MIUI 12 interface. The device offers a 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options. The smartphone features a 5,000 mAh battery aided by 33W fast charging.

